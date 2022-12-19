Million-plus views in 3 hrs: Chiranjeevi rocks in 'Waltair Veerayya'

HYDERABAD: The second single from megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Waltair Veerayya' was released on Monday by the makers of the film, drawing huge response from his fans.

Titled 'Sridevi Chiranjeevi', the three-minute lyrical video garnered over a million views within three hours of its release by Mythri Movie Makers on YouTube.

The romantic song featuring the lead pair of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan and shot in the beautiful locales of Europe took the music streaming platforms by storm.

"Here goes the 'Sridevi Chiranjeevi' song shot in the French Alps," Chiranjeevi tweeted after the video was released.