Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan’s second single song to release today

A new poster of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan has been unveiled to make the announcement. This is the first we got to see Shruti Haasan from the film and with Chiranjeevi as pair.

The poster features the duo’s sizzling chemistry. The snow-clad location in the poster looks like an eye feast. We already got a small glimpse of it via Chiranjeevi’s leaked video. The mention of the iconic pair of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the song is an exciting factor of the film.

Hemled by Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra). Apart from Chiranjeevi and Urvashi, the movie stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa.

Meanwhile, the film’s last song is currently being shot in Europe on Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan. Waltair Veerayya will be hitting the screens worldwide on January 13, 2023. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Godfather which raised Rs 38 crores worldwide on its opening day.