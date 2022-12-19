Yellowstone prequel series 1923 to star GoT actor Joseph Mawle

CHENNAI: The Game of Thrones actor Joseph Mawle, who played Benjen Star, has been cast in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923.

He joins a stacked cast that includes Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves.

Like 1883 before it, 1923 tells the story of a previous generation of the Dutton family as they work to establish the ranching empire featured in Yellowstone.

Mawle will star as Captain Shipley, described as “the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea.”

Mawle recently starred in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power but exited the series ahead of season two. His film credits include In the Heart of the Sea, Kill Your Friends, Half of a Yellow Sun, and The Hallow.

1923 will première on Paramount+ on December 18. Taylor Sheridan created the series and serves as executive producer along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

1923 will debut the same day Yellowstone drops its season five mid-season finale.