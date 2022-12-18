Thunivu 2nd single: Manju Warrier on vocals for Kasethan Kadavulada

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Thunivu's second single 'Kasethan Kadavulada' was released today.
The song is written by Vaisagh and sung by Vaisagh, Manju Warrier & Ghibran. The music of the film is composed by Ghibran.
Here is #KasethanKadavulada💥
https://youtu.be/_KT-snaRT90
#Thunivu #NoGutsNoGlory #Ajithkumar #HVinoth
@BoneyKapoor@ZeeStudios_@Udhaystalin@BayViewProjOffl
@RedGiantMovies_ @kalaignartv_off @NetflixIndia #RomeoPictures @mynameisraahul @SureshChandraa @VaisaghOfficial
Thunivu is said to be based on a mysterious mastermind and his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai, but their motive of the heists remains mysterious.
The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 11 January 2023, during Pongal clashing with Vijay’s Varisu.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android