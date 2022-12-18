Cinema

Thunivu 2nd single: Manju Warrier on vocals for Kasethan Kadavulada

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 11 January 2023, during Pongal clashing with Vijay’s Varisu
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Thunivu's second single 'Kasethan Kadavulada' was released today.

The song is written by Vaisagh and sung by Vaisagh, Manju Warrier & Ghibran. The music of the film is composed by Ghibran.

Thunivu is said to be based on a mysterious mastermind and his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai, but their motive of the heists remains mysterious.

