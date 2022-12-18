People need new content every day: Ram with Jaanu

How does it feel to cater to almost a million followers with new ideas? How do you sit and ideate?
•First of all, We feel absolutely grateful for having these many followers. Sometimes it is just overwhelming. Our only motto is “Make them laugh” Both of us love making people laugh and that’s why we try to create fun content. We find contentment in creating content. Being a full-time creator, it is sometimes hard to think of new ideas. People want something new every day. Mostly we take inspiration from what we see in our real lives. At times we create content spontaneously. And sometimes we sit, talk, take notes and plan. We also travel a lot to create some unique reels.
Making reels with a concept for less than a minute is a beautiful thing but also quite challenging right?
•Oh yes. It’s been 7 years since we started content creation. Back then long videos were a thing. So we kind of got used to it. But these days people love watching short videos. So conveying what we want to convey in less than a minute is actually hard, but the crux of the matter is doing everything by yourself. For reels, Ram is the cameraman and editor Meanwhile I write the script and plan the content and both of us act together. So it is challenging by all means. But if you love something, You will leave no stone unturned.
Usually people in television or films are seen as akka and anna in every house. But you guys are the most favourite akka and anna. Akka and mama for youngsters. How do you look at the love showered upon you?
•That’s the best thing. Their love is what motivates us. We call them “RJians” and they are the reason why we want to keep doing what we are doing. Wherever we go, we meet some of them and the love they are showering is irreplaceable. We will be forever grateful for it.
Tell us about the responsibility that comes along with it as well. Catering content that is not offensive
•That is the biggest responsibility, to be honest. Most of our followers are under 18 and we always have this pressure to make the content funnier as well as non-offensive. We don’t have a censor board or anything so it is our responsibility to create content even a 17-year-old can watch. We get some reel ideas but we feel the concept cannot be watched by kids so we just stop it there. But so far many people came to us and said that their kids watch our videos and now they want to grow, earn and be independent. They also say “My girl wants to marry only when she feels she is ready financially and emotionally. She wants to take care of us and herself. It is because of you” This gives us so much happiness.
Any filmy plans?
•We recently finished a show for a television channel. That itself is a big opportunity for us. So maybe if we get any strong role, we will be happy to do it. For now, We are focusing on our channels.
