Kiara joins Ganesh Acharya for dance-off, hints collab

MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani shared an electrifying moment from the sets of her upcoming film. The 'Kabir Singh' actor was seen shaking a leg to the song 'Bijli' from her film 'Govinda Naam Mera' along with Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

"With The Legend! I was so excited to be choreographed by Masterji for #Bijli," she wrote.

The 30-year-old actor teased another collaboration with the National Award-winning choreographer in her upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

"Just us adding some Bijli on the sets of SatyaPremKiKatha as we shoot for the next song together," she added to her story's caption.