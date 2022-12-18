First look of Ncuti Gatwa as 15th doctor of 'Doctor Who' out

LONDON: A new era is about to emerge in the iconic British sci-fi series, and actor Ncuti Gatwa's look is the first signal towards it.

The 'Bob Servant' actor's first look as the 15th 'Doctor', was recently shared on Twitter by the official handle of 'Doctor Who'.

"Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson," the caption to the tweet read.