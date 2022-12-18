Celebrate Brad Pitt's 59th birthday with his iconic roles of all times

NEW DELHI: Hollywood's megastar Brad Pitt just turned 59 today! Born as William Bradley Pitt in Shawnee, US, Pitt is one of the most acclaimed actors in the world.
In his nearly four-decade-long career, Academy Award winner Brad Pitt has starred in a number of blockbuster hits.
Following his special day, listed below are some of the most iconic roles of Pitt of all times.
12 Monkeys
Pitt received his first Academy Award nomination for Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys, which was released in December 1995. Pitt also won the Golden Globe for best actor in a supporting role. Although he wasn't initially considered to play this role, Jeff Bridges was the actor of choice for Gilliam. But the character did end up with Pitt, which served to increase the film's box office success.
Ocean's trilogy
Pitt and his close pal George Clooney co-starred in the Ocean's series of heist movies. Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen make up the trilogy, which was released between 2001 and 2007. Pitt portrayed Danny Ocean, Clooney's character, who heads a crew for a heist, whereas Clooney was seen as Danny Ocean.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
In Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Seven, Pitt was helmed by director David Fincher. It's interesting that Pitt received positive reviews for all three movies. He also received best actor nominations for a number of prominent awards, including the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. For the best art direction, makeup, and special effects, the 2008 movie won three Oscars.
Inglorious Basterds
Pitt portrayed Lt. Aldo Raine, a.k.a. The Apache, in this 2009 Quentin Tarantino movie. His persona was that of a military leader with experience in guerilla conflict. In addition to fighting the Ku Klux Klan, Raine, who was portrayed as a coal miner and a bootlegger, also managed to survive a lynching. One of the greatest films in Pitt's career features both his character and the movie.
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood is Pitt and Tarantino's second collaboration on a movie. Leonardo DiCaprio was a key performer in the film. Pitt portrayed Cliff Booth in the movie. Additionally, the movie earned him his first Academy Award for best-supporting actor.
