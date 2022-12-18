Cinema

Celebrate Brad Pitt's 59th birthday with his iconic roles of all times

Hollywood's megastar Brad Pitt just turned 59 today!
Brad Pitt
Brad PittAP
ANI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood's megastar Brad Pitt just turned 59 today! Born as William Bradley Pitt in Shawnee, US, Pitt is one of the most acclaimed actors in the world.

In his nearly four-decade-long career, Academy Award winner Brad Pitt has starred in a number of blockbuster hits.

Following his special day, listed below are some of the most iconic roles of Pitt of all times.

12 Monkeys

Pitt received his first Academy Award nomination for Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys, which was released in December 1995. Pitt also won the Golden Globe for best actor in a supporting role. Although he wasn't initially considered to play this role, Jeff Bridges was the actor of choice for Gilliam. But the character did end up with Pitt, which served to increase the film's box office success.

Still from '12 Monkeys'
Still from '12 Monkeys'ANI

Ocean's trilogy

Pitt and his close pal George Clooney co-starred in the Ocean's series of heist movies. Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen make up the trilogy, which was released between 2001 and 2007. Pitt portrayed Danny Ocean, Clooney's character, who heads a crew for a heist, whereas Clooney was seen as Danny Ocean.

Still from 'Ocean's trilogy'
Still from 'Ocean's trilogy'ANI

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

In Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Seven, Pitt was helmed by director David Fincher. It's interesting that Pitt received positive reviews for all three movies. He also received best actor nominations for a number of prominent awards, including the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. For the best art direction, makeup, and special effects, the 2008 movie won three Oscars.

Still from 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'
Still from 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'ANI

Inglorious Basterds

Pitt portrayed Lt. Aldo Raine, a.k.a. The Apache, in this 2009 Quentin Tarantino movie. His persona was that of a military leader with experience in guerilla conflict. In addition to fighting the Ku Klux Klan, Raine, who was portrayed as a coal miner and a bootlegger, also managed to survive a lynching. One of the greatest films in Pitt's career features both his character and the movie.

Still from 'Inglorious Basterds'
Still from 'Inglorious Basterds'ANI

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood is Pitt and Tarantino's second collaboration on a movie. Leonardo DiCaprio was a key performer in the film. Pitt portrayed Cliff Booth in the movie. Additionally, the movie earned him his first Academy Award for best-supporting actor.

Still from 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood'
Still from 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood'ANI

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Oscars
Hollywood
birthday
Brad Pitt
Golden Globe Awards
Megastar
Iconic roles
Academy Award nomination

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in