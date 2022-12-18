'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes box office record in India

MUMBAI: The much-awaited sequel to the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster has performed beyond expectations on day one.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has opened to record numbers of over 41 crore INR across India.

Taking to Twitter, the film critic wrote, "#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1... #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS... #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT... Has scope to grow in mass pockets... Fri Rs 41 cr+ Nett BOC". "final numbers could be higher/lower," he added.