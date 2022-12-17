'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere date for India announced: check here

MUMBAI: Top Gun Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from December 26.The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to Cruises 1986 classic hit Top Gun, will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform.Prime Video shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page Friday.All set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before.

