Thunivu 2nd single: 'Kasethan Kadavulada' to be out at Sunday 2 pm

The first single 'Chilla Chilla' released recently proved to be a powerful dance number.
Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu's second single poster
CHENNAI: Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu's second single'Kasethan Kadavulada' would be out tomorrow at 2 PM, the film's music director put out an update.

Billed as a heist film, 'Kasethan Kadavulada' promises to be on the lines of Mankatha-style badass song. The phrase is inspired from 'Kasethan Kadavulappa' a song from the 1968 film Chakkaram.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 11 January 2023, during Pongal clashing with Vijay’s Varisu.

