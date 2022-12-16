When stars turned pilgrims: Rajini & ARR visit holy sites in AP

CHENNAI: It is no secret that 'Superstar' Rajinikanth and 'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman are united not just by their stupendous success in the film industry but also by their inclination towards spirituality.

On Wednesday, Rajinikanth and Rahman were touring around Andhra Pradesh in pursuit of divine blessings. The actor with his daughter and director Aishwarya visited Tirupati following which he told he had a divine darshan of the Lord at the Tirupati as he is visiting the shrine after 6 years.

Rajinikanth, then, along with AR Rahman offered prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa. Both the tinseltown legends sat together to wear a skullcap and get turbans tied. The actor and musician then offered a chaddar (blanket) at the burial site of the Islamic Sufi saint.

On the workfront, Rajinikanth's 2002 fantasy-action film Baba was re-released ahead of his birthday on December 12. That apart, glimpse of his look as Muthuvel Pandian from Jailer was revealed to a terrific response.

Aishwarya with her next directorial, Lal Salaam starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, will bring back the superhit combo of AR Rahman and Rajinikanth as the latter will make a special appearance in the film.