Vicky Kaushal's new song 'Hello' from 'Govinda Naam Mera' out now

Sung and composed by Rochak Kohli, the song is penned by Gurpreet Saini. Soon after the 'Raazi' actor shared the glimpse of the song, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"Helloooooo hellooo heellloooooo," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Wish you all the best sir for the movie.

My many best wishes and lots of love to you."

Previously the makers of the film unveiled the songs 'Bana Sharabi', 'Kya Baat Haii 2.0', 'Pappi Jhappi' and 'Bijli' which got massive responses from the audience. Speaking of 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.