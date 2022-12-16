TN theatre owners open up on not screening Avatar: The Way Of Water

CHENNAI: As James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water released today, many theatre owners of single screens in Tamil Nadu have opened up and expressed regret of not screening the film after they failed to resolve disagreements with the film’s producers over profit-sharing terms.

On Thursday, Archana Kalpathi, the owner of AGS Cinemas and Creative Producer of AGS Entertainment, took to her Official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Very disappointed that #AvatarTheWayOfWater will not be playing at @agscinema as we could not agree to the terms offered to us. Will definitely miss watching this film on the big screen." (sic)