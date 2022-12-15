‘We don’t have many qawwali Tamil song in mainstream music scene'

When did you start working on your EP Jago? What was the production process like?

Growing up, I’ve had a diverse taste in music. My mom played a major role in shaping my taste in Carnatic music, while my dad was fond of Sufi music. I wanted to make an album where I got the chance to express all these genres of music with the element of individuality. I started working on Jago in the pandemic and reached out to a Delhi-based composer, Amira Gill, on Instagram along with whom I co-wrote the album. We started discussing the prospect of our collaboration and during the discussions we ended up coming with the title track Jago.