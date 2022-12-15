‘We don’t have many qawwali Tamil song in mainstream music scene'

When did you start working on your EP Jago? What was the production process like?
Growing up, I’ve had a diverse taste in music. My mom played a major role in shaping my taste in Carnatic music, while my dad was fond of Sufi music. I wanted to make an album where I got the chance to express all these genres of music with the element of individuality. I started working on Jago in the pandemic and reached out to a Delhi-based composer, Amira Gill, on Instagram along with whom I co-wrote the album. We started discussing the prospect of our collaboration and during the discussions we ended up coming with the title track Jago.
What is the title track Jago about?
It is a Bengali song that talks about rising above whatever holds you back and also mentions the sense of awakening. The song was also very relevant to the time, because of COVID. This song happened organically and that is how it shaped the other songs in the album. Subsequently, I composed, produced, arranged two songs and Amira composed one song, Aasmaan.
Talking about a qawwali Tamil, Ennul Innikum Inbame, in the EP, you don’t see this genre mixed often. So how did that happen?
Yes (chuckles), like I said I’ve been exposed to a range of music genres. As a kid, growing up I’ve been to Kerala, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities and spent a considerable amount of time staying there. So, my exposure to music is not limited to one genre. I associate my fondest memories with Sufi music and I also think that we don’t have many qawwalis in the mainstream media in Tamil. The beauty of Urdu as a language is fascinating. This is my way of celebrating it.
Were there any creative differences while working with Amira, since the genres of music for the both of you is very different?
Whenever there is a collaboration, ideas are bound to clash. We were able to talk it out and discuss how we could go about it. We didn’t have any problems at all; it was all very smooth and an easy process.
Talking about your recent single Manase, what was the production process like?
Manase released last week and I composed, arranged, and produced the single. I got to work with some incredible people for this project. It was mixed by Santhosh Narayanan sir and director Ken Royson shot the music video.
How was it like working with Santhosh Narayanan? Did he give you inputs for the song?
Santhosh Narayanan sir is somebody who I’ve had the pleasure to interact with up close. He is someone who has been listening to my music and stuff. He was kind enough to listen to the song and agreed to clean it up and mix it. It was great working with him. It was incredible to see how subtle niches in the song completely changed the colour of the song. He did give me his inputs. But more than feedback he made suggestions that made sense to me. This is my first big production and so this is very close to me and it came out really well because of the team.
Are there any artistes that you would love to collaborate with?
I love Pradeep Kumar and I would really love to work with him. Many people have told me that my music sounds like him and I can’t help but feel honoured by that compliment. I really look up to him. I would also like to collaborate with Sean Roldan, Sushin Shyam, Rashmit Kaur, Kavya Trehan, Nucleya, and Ritviz.
What’s next for you?
I’m touring for Jago and will be travelling to Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities. I will also be accompanying Santhosh Narayanan for his Toronto tour some time next year for a performance. On the production front, my mom, Bombay Jayashri, and I are working on something exciting and we are really looking forward to releasing it soon.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android