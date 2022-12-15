Vijay Sethupathi’s transformation awes netizens

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s latest picture on his social media account has sent his fans and netizens into a tizzy. Going by the picture, the actor seems to have lost quite a few kilos in the past few days. Wearing a white shirt, Vijay Sethupathi took us back to the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan days in which he was slim and was seen sporting a stubble. When there were speculations surrounding his photo whether it was his transformation or the camera angle, a tinseltown source told DT Next, “Vijay Sethupathi has indeed lost a few kgs in the last couple of weeks. He has gone on a rigorous fasting and has been drinking only water and nothing else. The actor did the same a few years ago, probably in 2015-16. He has adopted the same strategy and he believed that is what his upcoming scripts require as well. He has a film with Arumuga Kumar and another web series.”
The actor currently has Michael, Merry Christmas, Viduthalai, Mumbaikar and Jawaan among other projects in various stages of production.
