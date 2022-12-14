Ranbir, Shraddha's film titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar''. The movie is produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday.

''And the title is... Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo,'' read the post shared on the official Twitter page of T-Series.