CV Kumar announces sequel to Maayavan, titled Maayavan reloaded

CHENNAI: Director-producer CV Kumar on Wednesday announced the sequel to his directorial debut Maayavan. Titled Maayavan Reloaded the first-look poster features a man in a space suit entering a void that resembles a human eye.

We hear that the shoot will go on floors in January and the pre-production work of the film is taking place in full swing. Sundeep Kishan, who played the lead in the first part will play a pivotal role in the sequel too. Maayavan Reloaded has editor Ignatious Aswin, Hari SR as the composer and Ram as its cinematographer.