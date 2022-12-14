Actor Srinath’s 3rd directorial Legpiece goes on floors in the city

CHENNAI: Actor Srinath, who has played comedian in films like Unnale Unaale and Rowthiram is all set to direct his third film, interestingly titled Legpiece. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The movie revolves around five men and the movie went on floors in Chennai on December 7. Legpiece has Yogi Babu, Mime Gopi, Rajendhiran, Redin Kingsley and Ramesh Tilak in lead roles. The film has no heroines except for one central female character. The film will be shot completely in Chennai for a little over 30 days.” Bankrolled by Manikandan of Hero Cinema, an official announcement on this project will be made soon by the makers.

Earlier Srinath has directed films like Muthirai in 2009 that had Daniel Balaji in the lead role and Vallavanuku Pullum Aayutham in 2014 that had Santhanam and Ashna Zaveri in lead roles.