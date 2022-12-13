Ramarajan does the unthinkable on the sets of Saamaniyan

Ramarajan feels that cinema has changed especially with the way it is being made. “Back in those days, it was done in film reels and we had limitations. We need to get the shot right in a few takes. Now that it has turned digital, we have the privilege of going for retakes,” he laughs. Producer Mathiyalagan was stubborn in getting Ramarajan on board the project. “People still love him. I convinced Rahesh that Ramarajan sir will be my hero. He still has the aura and he still is a crowd-puller. I know the film will yield good returns at the box-office as the story is strong as well,” he remarks. As he talks about the script, Ramrajan gives a thumbs up and adds, “This is my 45th film and I am glad that the script is strong. In Saamaniyan, script will be the first hero, Ilaiyaraaja anna’s music will be the second, director Rahesh is the third and I am only the fourth hero. The movie talks about a relevant topic and I am glad Ilaiyaraaja anna came on board. There will be nostalgia in his re-recording and it will be a tear-jerker as well. Wait for it.”