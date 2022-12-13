Actor Vijay meets VMI members at Panaiyur today

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay held a meeting with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) administrators of 3 district including Ariyalur and Perambalur.

The meeting took place at organisation's office in Panaiyur, Chennai where he inquired about the Makkal Iyakkam activities and gave instructions.

Recently Vijay had already met the district administrators of Namakkal, Salem, Kanchipuram at the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Office last month where the actor took photos with his fans after a gap of 5 years during the meeting.

On work front, the Actor's film Varisu will hit the screens for Pongal.

This movie is ready in 2 languages ​​Tamil and Telugu. Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film is all set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

Meanwhile, the audio launch of the film is reported to be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on December 24.