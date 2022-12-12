Top OTT Series of 2022

Wednesday

'Wednesday' is a new show on Netflix that hit the OTT platform recently. The supernatural, comedy-horror is based on the character of Wednesday Addams of The Addams family.

In the show, Wednesday Addams strives to control her developing psychic gift while attending Nevermore Academy, stop a killing spree, and unravel the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. The show is a massive hit among viewers.