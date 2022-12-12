Shraddha Kapoor asks fans to suggest emoji for her selfie

Soon after the 'Stree' actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. Choreographer-Director Remo D'Souza dropped a heart and clapping hand emojis.

On Shraddha's demand, a fan suggested an emoji and wrote, "Kyu na aaphiko emoji banade.."

Another user wrote, "shraddhamoji."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in a special appearance role in the song 'Thumkeshwari' from Varun Dahwan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy film 'Bhediya'. This has again raised the excitement of her fans to watch her in 'Stree 2'. However, 'Stree 2' has not been officially announced yet.

Shraddha is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy.