Rajini is not in town, I thank on his behalf: Latha Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: As actor Rajinikanth turns 72 today, fans gather outside his residence at Poes Garden to wish him.
Braving the rain his fans have been waiting to greet him on his special day.
Addressing the media, his wife Latha informed that Rajinikanth is not in town and she would like to thank everyone on his behalf. Giving a word of caution she requested fans not to wait for the star in the rains, she added Rajini would have met his fans if he was in Chennai.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android