'Jailer' first look: Rajinikanth looks ravishing as Muthuvel Pandian

CHENNAI: On the 72nd birthday of Rajinikanth, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Jailer' revealed his look in a brief scene.

The 'Superstar' was seen getting ready for his duty as a jailer. He meticulously ties his shoe, and wears a deodorant like an IT dude going about his job. But in the end he wields a sword and informs he is into some bloody business.