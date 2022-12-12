Cinema

'Jailer' first look: Rajinikanth looks ravishing as Muthuvel Pandian

Rajini was seen wielding a sword and getting ready for duty.
Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian
Rajinikanth as Muthuvel PandianYouTube screengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: On the 72nd birthday of Rajinikanth, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Jailer' revealed his look in a brief scene.

The 'Superstar' was seen getting ready for his duty as a jailer. He meticulously ties his shoe, and wears a deodorant like an IT dude going about his job. But in the end he wields a sword and informs he is into some bloody business.

Rajinikanth in his salt and pepper look with a grown beard looked dashing than ever.

The film is touted to be an action film slated to be released on Tamil New Year next year.

'Jailer' is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Apart from the Rajinikanth, the film features Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu.

Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian

