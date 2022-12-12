As Rajini turns 72, fans in Madurai cut 15-foot cake to celebrate

CHENNAI: The megastar of South Indian films and an iconic actor Rajinikanth turned 72 on Monday. His birthday was celebrated with pomp and galore across Tamil Nadu with a group of fans in Madurai cutting a cake weighing 73 kg and 15 feet in length.

The inscription on the cake was interesting and read, 'One Nation, One Election'.

Soundararajan, 45, an ardent fan of Rajinikanth from Madurai while speaking to IANS said, "Thalaivar is the greatest inspiration of our lives. We wish him all success and let him continue his journey of stardom throughout his life. It doesn't matter to us whether he is joining politics or not, for us, he is the priority."

His co-actor and colleague and another superstar of the Tamil film industry Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle and wished his best friend Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday. Kamal said, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. On this special day, I wish you to continue your successful journey."