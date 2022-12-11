‘Jigarthanda 2' teaser to release today: Director Karthik Subbaraj

CHENNAI: The teaser of sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster drama Jigarthanda is all set to release today at 6pm.

The director announced Jigarthanda 2 a few months ago with a short video. Since then, the film has been in the limelight for various developments.

Taking to Instagram, Director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Starting my next ... " Jigarthanda DoubleX " It's DoubleX of Everything... 😊 Revealing our ⭐️ Cast n Crew with... A Kind of... Teaser releasing today 6 pm Need all you Blessings n Support as Always 🙏🏼 ".