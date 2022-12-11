‘Jigarthanda 2' teaser to release today: Director Karthik Subbaraj

CHENNAI: The teaser of sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster drama Jigarthanda is all set to release today at 6pm.
The director announced Jigarthanda 2 a few months ago with a short video. Since then, the film has been in the limelight for various developments.
Taking to Instagram, Director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Starting my next ... " Jigarthanda DoubleX " It's DoubleX of Everything... 😊 Revealing our ⭐️ Cast n Crew with... A Kind of... Teaser releasing today 6 pm Need all you Blessings n Support as Always 🙏🏼 ".
Subbaraj, who made the critically acclaimed superhit action-comedy entertainer Jigarthanda, featuring actors Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon in the lead had won two National Film Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha and Best Editing for Vivek Harshan.
