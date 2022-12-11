Jigarthanda 2 teaser: Lawrence-Suryah face-off promises mass film

CHENNAI: The first teaser of 'Raghava Lawrence's upcoming movie 'Jigarthanda 2' was unveiled on Sunday.

In the 3 minute-long teaser of 'Jigarthanda 2', Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah are seen in a war like scene. The movie is to be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

It was earlier announced that actors Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, and Nimisha Sajayan will play lead roles in the film.

It may be noted that SJ Suryah had earlier joined hands with Karthik Subburaj in the 2016 film Iraivi.

Earlier today, taking to Instagram, director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Starting my next ... " Jigarthanda DoubleX " It's DoubleX of Everything... 😊 Revealing our ⭐️ Cast n Crew with... A Kind of... Teaser releasing today 6 pm Need all you Blessings n Support as Always 🙏🏼 ".

Subbaraj, who made the critically acclaimed superhit action-comedy entertainer Jigarthanda, featuring actors Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon in the lead had won two National Film Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha and Best Editing for Vivek Harshan.