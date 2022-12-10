He is an incredible actor: Aayush about Jagapathi Babu

CHENNAI: Veteran Telugu star Jagapathi Babu has boarded the cast of Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma’s upcoming feature film.
In a statement, Aayush welcomes Jagapathi Babu, “I’m an ardent follower of cinema across languages and have always admired Jagapathi Babu sir’s work. He is an incredible actor and enjoys a huge fan following not just down South but nationwide as well.
“The moment that the script was ready, I was very certain I wanted to request Jagapathi sir to be a part of the film because we could only envision him playing this role. Can’t wait to unveil a totally new side of him in AS04.” Talking about his association with Aayush Sharma for AS04, Jagapathi Babu said, “AS04 is a very interesting film, despite being guided by an extremely exciting and refreshing approach, it is predominantly held by the fundamental traits of a typical Indian masala genre, making it a promising entertainer.”
Currently being filmed in Mumbai, AS04 will hit the screens next year.
