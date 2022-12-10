Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra to star Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

The actors will start shooting for the film from December 11 in Mumbai. Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail.

More details regarding the project are awaited.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

On receiving positive word of mouth about the film, Parineeti said, “I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me.”