Will there be Wednesday season 2?
NEW DELHI: The coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror series Wednesday successfully landed on OTT platform and got positive reviews from critics.
The drama launched on November 16, 2022 and within two weeks of release, it became the third-most watched English-language Netflix series. Now fans can’t wait to know about Wednesday season 2.
Wednesday Season 2 is yet to get official. In terms of the plotline, after eight thrilling episodes, fans learned about the monsters but the series concluded with cliffhangers.
A 16 years girl, Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) who possesses psychic powers sends to Nevermore Academy for causing mischief at other schools. There she finds some strange happenings occur sometime. She discovers her psychic abilities allow her to solve a local and decade long murder mystery. Like Wednesday, viewers are also waiting to get the answer of the mystery.
The showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said that they have a multi-season plan in mind for the Addams family.
Speaking about the future of the show, Gough said, “Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”
In an interview, Miles and Al Gough revealed that they would love to explore the Addams family more. “We just touched the surface with those characters, and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Miles told the outlet. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is so important.”
Gough added, “The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray. I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”
It seems the show will definitely return with Wednesday Season 2. So we could expect Jenna Ortega to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, along with the other actors who portray the Addams family: Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
In addition, Wednesday’s peers at Nevermore, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) would likely return.
