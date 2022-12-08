Will there be Wednesday season 2?

NEW DELHI: The coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror series Wednesday successfully landed on OTT platform and got positive reviews from critics.

The drama launched on November 16, 2022 and within two weeks of release, it became the third-most watched English-language Netflix series. Now fans can’t wait to know about Wednesday season 2.

Wednesday Season 2 is yet to get official. In terms of the plotline, after eight thrilling episodes, fans learned about the monsters but the series concluded with cliffhangers.