Genelia's birthday wish for her mother is filled with nostalgia

“If at times I seem ungrateful,I really hope you seeThere’s nothing you have done that has been forgotten And I Love you till eternity …Happy Birthday Mama. It’s true when they say, God couldn’t be everywhere so he sent us our own personal angels as Moms,” Genelia added.

Alongside the note, Genelia dropped a string of images from her childhood.

In the first photo, Genelia looks adorable in her moms arms. One of the pictures shows her mother Jeanette D’Souza flashing a smile for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia will be seen marking her Marathi debut with ‘Ved’, which her husband Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut. She is reportedly all set to return to the South film industry as well with a Telugu-Kannada film, Production No.15.