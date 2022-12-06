Vicky Kaushal Unveils Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0

MUMBAI: Adding a brand new recreated version Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 to already hit music album of Govinda Naam Mera, the makers of comic-caper unveils a stunning and sensual song featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Sharing the song on his social media profile, Vicky Kaushal captioned his post, “Yeh sirf gaana nahi hai, it’s a whole vibe and it’s all yours now! #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0 song out now #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @ajit_andhare @bhumipednekar @kiaraaliaadvani @shashankkhaitan @harrdysandhu @tanishk_bagchi @nikhitagandhiofficial @jaani777 @bpraak @azeemdayani @thetusharkalia @viacom18studios @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films @sonymusicindia”

New single, Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0, which is recreated version of Harrdy Sandhu's popular Punjabi song 'Kya Baat Ay. In the song, Vicky and Kiara are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics. The new version is penned by Jaani, it’s been created by Tanishk Bagchi and B Praak, the song is crooned by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi.

Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Apart from Govina Naam Mera, actor Vicky Kaushal has an outstanding line-up of release for coming year, he will feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

He has also completed director Anand Tiwari's as-yet untitled film co-starring Tripti Dimri and Vijay Krishna Acharya's family film The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chhillar. He is also collaborating with Meghna Gulzar, for biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.