Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy join hands for Pink director’s next
NEW DELHI: Director Aniruddha Roy’s untitled next with Pankaj Tripathi, produced by Wiz Films, has hit the floors and is slated to release in 2023. The film is an investigative drama with a heartwarming story of a dysfunctional family coming together. The unit has begun shooting its first schedule in Mumbai and Kolkata.
Speaking on the occasion Aniruddha said, “I am happy to do this film as the story is layered with intrigue which reveals itself over time. It explores how when faced with adversities, people come together to form a strong unit. I am happy to collaborate with Wiz Films and an eclectic cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathi Thirovothu, Jaya Ahsan, and Paresh Puhuja.”
Speaking on why he chose to do this film, Pankaj Tripathi said, “There are three reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I’ve read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Secondly, I’ve always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who is a very fine director and thirdly, Wiz Films is a fantastic production company and I hold the partners in the highest regard.”
The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, Varun Buddhadev. The camera is handled by cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, the music is by Shantanu Moitra and edited by Arghyakamal Mitra.
