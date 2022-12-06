Aagol is a visual experience in textual format: Kabilan Vairamuthu

Writing a story that is set in two different time periods comes with its own challenges. “Of course. The most challenging part was to write the part that was set in 2030. I have to do extensive study on big data and related algorithms. The dialect changes and there are conversations that take place between people from the future and the past. Both of them do not understand each other’s Tamil,” he laughs.

As we hear him out, we tell him that this would have been a perfect script for the big screen. “Well, Aagol is already a visual experience in textual format. And I have registered the story so I hope that it becomes a film sometime in the future. Digital feudalism and criminal tribe act are interconnected. These topics need to be discussed in all forms of media. Aagol is definitely a big screen story. But my immediate curiosity is towards start working on the part two of Aagol. I have laid the foundation for the sequel in this first part. I am looking forward to continue developing my characters further,” he says.