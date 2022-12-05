Inside Hansika Motwani's dreamy Jaipur wedding

JAIPUR: Actress Hansika Motwani and her beau Sohael Kathuriya have tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Videos showcasing the grand wedding have also gone viral on fan pages.

Fireworks lit up the Sunday night sky during the 'varmala' ceremony. Hansika and Sohael were also seen holding hands after the ceremony in one of the videos. According to reports, the marriage vows were as per Sindhi customs. Check out the videos: