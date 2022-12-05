(From left) Pragya Nagra; Mu Maran and GV Prakash
(From left) Pragya Nagra; Mu Maran and GV Prakash
Cinema

GV Prakash’s next, Blackmail, a thriller by Mu Maran

The exclusive update is that the film is a thriller and has been titled Blackmail.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor-composer GV Prakash, whose film with Uday Mahesh went on floors has signed another film that will be directed by Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fame.

The exclusive update is that the film is a thriller and has been titled Blackmail. “The movie went on floors in Chennai last week. Pragya Nagra, who was paired with Jiiva in Varalaaru Mukkiyam plays the female lead in this GV-Mu Maaran film. An official announcement of this project will be made soon,” says a source in the know to DT Next.

Currently GV Prakash has Captain Miller, Vaathi, Siren, and Mark Antony in various stages of production.

The award-winning composer also has Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency and Karthi-Raju Murugan’s Japan that is be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. He also has Idimuzhakkam directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

