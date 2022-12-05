Disney to receive its first Indian Princess,music helmed by Gurinder

LOS ANGELES: The "Disney Princess" franchise is set to go Desi with its newest addition.

According to a report by US-based entertainment outlet Deadline, the House of Mouse has commissioned an original musical film from 'Bride and Prejudice' director Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges.

Written by both Chadha and Berges, the former would also serve as the film's producer and director. 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' producer Lindy Goldstein is also set to join the production team.

No details have yet been shared on the film's plot. However, the project would be headed by the President of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey, as per a report by Deadline.

Owner of the company 'Bend It Films', Chadha's films have grossed in excess of 300 million USD at the worldwide box office. She was nominated twice for the BAFTA Award, once for her debut film 'Bhaji on the Beach' and secondly for the film 'Bend It Like Beckham', as per Deadline.

The latter was an international success, racking up 76 million USD worldwide and also ending up as the most successful British-financed and distributed feature film on the UK box office at the time.