Suriya moves on from Vanangaan, to produce with Bala at the helm

CHENNAI: National award-winning director Bala on Sunday in an official statement said that Suriya has decided to opt out of Vanangaan after a discussion with Bala. The National-award winning actor producer though will continue to be a part of the film by bankrolling it under his 2D Entertainment banner and another actor will headline the movie. Bala said, "I commenced Vanangaan with Suriya in the lead role. However, after some tweaks in the script, I now doubt if the story would suit him. Suriya had a lot of faith in me as well as the script. As an elder brother I should live up to his expectations and not let him down," said Bala.

The director added that after a discussion Suriya and him mutually agreed that it is best for Suriya to opt out of the project. "Though Suriya is upset this is the best decision. You will see him as the Suriya I saw in Nandha and as a Suriya you saw him in Pithamagan when we come together again," he added.

Vanangaan started in Rameswaram and the team had completed a couple of schedules. This announcement has put Suriya's fans in shock and has left them disappointed.

The film has Kriti Shetty and Mamitha Baiju as female leads. GV Prakash will compose the music.