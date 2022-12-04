Ridhi Dogra talks about 'Pitchers' returning after seven years

MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra is known for her work in 'The Married Woman', 'Diya Aur Bati Hum', Woh Apna Sa' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6'.

The actress in now on board the second season of the web series 'Pitchers' and she is quite happy to be part of Season 2 coming after seven years.

Ridhi said: "I was surprised when I was approached to be part of 'Pitchers Season 2'. It's a cult franchise and is loved by the audience across the country. Fans, including me, have been waiting for it to return for seven years now, and I am glad that I get to be a part of the much-awaited new season."

'Pitchers 1' was a story of four entrepreneurs, who left their jobs to establish their own ventures and for that they faced all the odds. It featured Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles and was streamed in 2015. Now, the second season is coming after the gap of seven years.

Asked how she feels about joining the cast of the web series, the actress said: "I jumped on board as soon as I heard the storyline, especially because of how Arunabh Kumar, the creator of the show, has envisioned Season 2 and how the mad ride continues.

"Without spilling much about the show, we can't wait for the audience to watch the new season as the second instalment will surely exceed your expectations."

'Pitchers 2' will soon release on ZEE5.