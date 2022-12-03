Vijay's Varisu 2nd single: STR on vocals for Thee Thalapathy

CHENNAI: The recent update on actor Vijay's much-anticipated film Varisu is that the second single 'Thee Thalapathy' from the film's album has been sung by actor-director Silambarasan TR.

Earlier, the makers released a poster on the film's second single titled "Thee Thalapathy" and stated will be released on December 4 at 4 pm, on the same day in 1992, when actor Vijay's debut film 'Nalaya Theerpu' released.

Making the announcement, the makers took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank You @SilambarasanTR_ sir for making #TheeThalapathy much more special with your voice! #VarisuSecondSingle from Tomorrow 4 PM 🔥" (sic)