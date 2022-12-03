Cinema

Vijay's Varisu 2nd single: STR on vocals for Thee Thalapathy

The film's first single 'Ranjithame' was released on November 5 to rave response from fans.
Silambarasan TR with Thaman; Vijay
Silambarasan TR with Thaman; VijayTwitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The recent update on actor Vijay's much-anticipated film Varisu is that the second single 'Thee Thalapathy' from the film's album has been sung by actor-director Silambarasan TR.

Earlier, the makers released a poster on the film's second single titled "Thee Thalapathy" and stated will be released on December 4 at 4 pm, on the same day in 1992, when actor Vijay's debut film 'Nalaya Theerpu' released.

Making the announcement, the makers took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank You @SilambarasanTR_ sir for making #TheeThalapathy much more special with your voice! #VarisuSecondSingle from Tomorrow 4 PM 🔥" (sic)

Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film is all set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by National Award-winning editor KL Praveen.

