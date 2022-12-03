CHENNAI: Actor Harivairavan, who played a supporting actor in films like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Naan Mahaan Alla, and Kullanari Kootam passed away due to ill health, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Actor Ambani Shankar posted on his Facebook page that Hari Vairavan, who had been ill for the past few months, passed away at 12.15 a.m.

He wrote: "Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu" actor "Hari Vairavan" passed away today at 12.15 a.m. Praying to God for peace of soul."

It is said that the actor, who hails from Madurai, was under treatment for the past few months due to ill health.