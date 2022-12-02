Thee Thalapathy: Varisu second single to be out on Dec 4

CHENNAI: Ahead of Vijay completing 30 years in the film industry, the Varisu team has announced the release of thr film's second single titled "Thee Thalapathy".

The song which is speculated to be the film's theme song will be released on December 4 at 4 pm. On the same day in 1992, actor Vijay's debut film 'Nalaya Theerpu' released.

Making the announcement, the makers wrote: “THE BOSS is all set to arrive on Dec 4th at 4PM 💥” The announcement poster has a chess king piece with fire spreading around along with song title.