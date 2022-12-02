Renowned producer K Muralidharan passes away

CHENNAI: Popular movie producer K Muralidharan of LakshmI Movie Makers passed away due to cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was in Kumbakonam. He along with V Swaminathan and G Venugopal delivered several trendsetting films like Gokulathil Seethai, Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen and Kamal Haasan’s Anbe Sivam. Condolences poured in from Tamil film fraternity including Kamal Haasan. The funeral will take place at his residence in Chennai on Friday.