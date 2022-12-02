Rajnikanth enjoys a show of AR Rahman’s Le Musk

On Thursday, Superstar Rajinikanth enjoyed a show of AR Rahman’s Virtual Reality Film Le Musk that stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan in important roles. Rajinikanth experienced the film in Virtual Reality. The meeting was initiated by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who is currently working with AR Rahman for her directorial Laal Salaam, which will have Rajinikanth in a cameo appearance. Aishwarya took to social media and wrote, “When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course they are THE best! @arrahman sir @rajinikanth appa! (sic)” Le Musk is a 37-minute film and Rahman promoted the film at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. Rahman too took to Twitter and posted pictures of Rajinikanth watching the movie.