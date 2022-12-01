Yash to produce his next film through his own production house

BENGALURU: It has become a million dollar question for cinema lovers in the country about the next project of super hit 'KGF' series maker Yash. Even eight months after the release of KGF Chapter-2, Yash has not given any clues about his next project.

However, sources close to him have broken the news. Yash is all set to launch his new movie under his own banner. The banner will be named after Ayra, his daughter, whom he considers his lucky charm.

Coming from a humble background, Yash, who made it big at the national level, always dreamt of having his own production house.

Ever since Yash released a shooting video with Hollywood action director and stuntman J.J. Perry, expectations are running high about his future project.

However, other details of the next project have been kept a secret. KGF Chapter-2 producers and Yash himself have said that they don't have plans to make KGF Chapter-3 any time soon.