Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of 'Dunki'

The actor, who will be feted at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, also expressed gratitude towards the country's Ministry of Culture for their help with scouting picturesque locations and warm hospitality.

''And a special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality. So, here is a very, very big shukraan (Arabic for 'thank you') to you all... God bless you all. Onto the Red Sea International Film Festival,'' he added.

Shah Rukh will receive an honorary award at the second edition of the Jeddah-set film gala for ''exceptional contribution'' to the film industry.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which will conclude on December 10, will present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages.

Besides ''Dunki'', Shah Rukh will be seen in Siddharth Anand's ''Pathaan'', which is set to be released in January 2023. He will also feature in Atlee's action-entertainer ''Jawan''.