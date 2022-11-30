Will Sudha Kongara Fit into Kamal's list of Directors??

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Kamal Haasan has been listening to narrations from almost every director, who has delivered blockbuster films in the recent past. The actor who is on a story-listening spree has heard scripts from Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith, and H Vinoth among others. The actor will resume the shoot of Indian 2 on December 5 and will also begin shooting for his 234th film with Mani Ratnam from the second half of next year.

The latest buzz in tinseltown is that National award-winning director Sudha Kongara has narrated a story to Kamal Haasan a few days ago and he seems to be mighty impressed with it.

“The narration took place in October and Kamal is interested in doing the film. However, Sudha is busy with the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and Kamal is shooting for Indian 2. 2023 too looks quite busy for both of them with Kamal’s 233rd film that will be directed by H Vinoth will go on floors early next year followed by Mani Ratnam’s project. Sudha too has a film with Suriya and another project for Hombale Films. We will have to wait for an official announcement,” says a k-town insider.

