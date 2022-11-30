Where exactly is Samantha now, Kerala or Korea?

CHENNAI: Samantha is one of the few stars in India, who doesn’t fail to open up to her fans. Be it the success of her film at the box-office or her health condition, she ensures that she keeps us all posted. This week, rumours mills are working over time on the actress’s health condition. While Samantha was generous enough to update about her condition and even spread awareness about it, gossip mongers seem to cash in on this and have been speculating on Samantha’s treatment. While a section of people have said that the actress is in Kerala for ayurvedic treatment, the latest version is that Samantha has taken off to South Korea for advanced treatment. While we contacted a source close to the actress, he replied, “Samantha is hale and healthy and is at her Gachibowli residence in Hyderabad.” This will now put an end to all speculation surrounding her health.