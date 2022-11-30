This picture from Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan sets is adorable

CHENNAI: The sets of Chiyaan Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan is where one would want to be if you are planning a vacation this December. Pictures posted by the team puts a huge smile on our faces and makes us envious too. Looking at those pictures, we could surely say that the Thangalaan team works hard and chills out even harder. While Pa Ranjith managed to get himself a brilliant picture for his WhatsApp and Twitter DPs clicked by Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu who plays the female lead posted a picture-- a selfie clicked probably by Vikram with Parvathy and Ranjith beside him. Vikram’s passion for cameras and frames is noteworthy. Wait until Dhruv’s next single comes out, which has cinematography by Vikram. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green, the film also has Malavika Mohanan in an important role. GV Prakash is composing music.